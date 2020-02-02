Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police tape.
Police tape. Contributed
Crime

Two people shot dead at Florida funeral

2nd Feb 2020 9:00 AM

Gunfire has erupted at a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement on Saturday that the shooting happened at the Victory City Church shortly after 2.30pm.

They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

No arrests were made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

More Stories

Show More
crime florida funeral shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

        premium_icon Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

        News TRYING to uncover your family history? This guest speaker will share some of his secrets to finding out what you need to know.

        Singing to dying people: Choir’s ‘kind, gentle’ mission

        premium_icon Singing to dying people: Choir’s ‘kind, gentle’ mission

        News This Ballina choral group hopes to soothe and reassure palliative care patients in...

        Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        premium_icon Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        News Priest alleges he was sexually abused in Lismore Diocese.

        Where to go for an online chat to cope with bushfire trauma

        premium_icon Where to go for an online chat to cope with bushfire trauma

        News Headspace will host an online group discussion