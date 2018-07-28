Menu
Login
Their identities are not yet known.
Their identities are not yet known.
Breaking

Two people have died in a fiery crash in NSW overnight

Rae Wilson
by
28th Jul 2018 4:02 AM

Two people have died in a single-vehicle crash near Young this morning.

Just before 2.30am this morning, emergency services were called to Currawong Road, Kingsvale, about 28km south of Young.

They were following up on reports a vehicle had left the road, struck a power pole and caught alight.

Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, but the driver and passenger died at the scene.

Their identities are not yet known.

Officers from The Hume Police District established a crime scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

A number of traffic diversions are in place and motorists should check www.livetraffic.com for updates.

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

crash editors picks nsw young
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    Community THE Lennox Head Trojans are encouraging kids (and big big kids) to get dressed up for this weekend's game.

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Council News Councillor proposes extended low-noise pavement

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    News Get your first look of these $15 million facilities

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    News All 144 girders in place as Harwood Bridge is 90% complete

    Local Partners