Menu
Login
Police at the scene on Topton Street where two people were confirmed dead. Picture: Shannen McDonald
Police at the scene on Topton Street where two people were confirmed dead. Picture: Shannen McDonald
Crime

Two men stabbed to death in group altercation

by Staff writers
1st Oct 2018 9:28 AM

UPDATE 9.10AM: Two men have been stabbed to death during an alleged altercation.

The men, aged 27 and 37, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police will alleged a 29-year-old woman attended the Topton Street address shortly after midnight.

Shortly after a group of men turned up when an altercation allegedly broke out, resulting in two of the men sustaining critical stab wounds.

A man has been taken into custody and is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The woman has been taken to Townsville Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

 

Police at the scene on Topton Street where two people were confirmed dead. Picture: Shannen McDonald
Police at the scene on Topton Street where two people were confirmed dead. Picture: Shannen McDonald

 

ORIGINAL: Two people have been confirmed dead after an incident at Alva Beach overnight.

Paramedics were called to Topton Street at 12.29am after an alleged incident was reported.

Four patients were assessed at the scene.

 

Police are treating the death of two people as suspicious. Picture: Shannen McDonald
Police are treating the death of two people as suspicious. Picture: Shannen McDonald

 

Two men were found dead in the home, 7 News reported

Police are treating the deaths as suspicious.

 

 

One patient, a woman in her 20s, was treated for a shoulder injury and taken to Ayr Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient, a man, was treated for a leg injury but did not require transport to hospital.

Queensland Police Detective Inspector Chris Lawson will address the media later this morning.

More to come.

alva beach crime death murder stabbing townsville

Top Stories

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News THE long weekend is just around the corner, but if you're planning to hit the road you'd better leave yourself extra travel time

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Local Partners