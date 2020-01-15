Two people critically injured after crash at Ballina

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to a crash at West Ballina.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to attend two critically injured people at the scene of crash on the Pacific Hwy at West Ballina near the Bruxner Hwy.

An spokesman from NSW Ambulance media said three road ambulances were currently at the crash.

"The fire brigade has also been tasked as the truck is on fire," he said.

"The rescue helicopter from Lismore is on its way to the crash.

"A truck and car crashed on the southbound side of the Pacific Hwy."

He said the call came in just before 1pm.

More to come.