Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Photo of a bull shark. Picture: Fiona Ayerst
Photo of a bull shark. Picture: Fiona Ayerst
News

Two Northern Rivers beaches reopen after shark sightings

Javier Encalada
24th Jan 2021 1:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Northern Rivers beaches were closed this afternoon after shark sightings.

Surf Life Saving NSW reported Shelly Beach in Ballina was closed just after 1pm.

The decision was taken after a 1.8m bull shark was seen in the area.

At around the same time, Lighthouse Beach in Ballina was closed.

It is understood the same 1.8m bull shark may have been seen in the area.

After Far North Coast SLS NSW checked the area, both beaches were reopened after 1.30pm, a spokesman confirmed.

Earlier today, the Dorsal app reported a single surfer "chased by a shark" estimated to be 2.5m long out of the water in Sawtell, near Coffs Harbour,

People on the headland verified the sighting.

On Saturday, A 58-year-old man was bitten by a shark during a swim in the Lake Macquarie region, according to The Daily Telegraph.

He suffered "severe lacerations" to his arm.

On a separate incident, swimmers and surfers were evacuated from the water after a shark sighting at Belongil Beach in Byron Shire at around 2.30pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge fines for parents who buy booze for their kids

        Premium Content Huge fines for parents who buy booze for their kids

        News Ahead of Australia Day, police are reminding the community it’s illegal to purchase alcohol for minors.

        Murwillumbah goes retro with Scarlett’s Wardrobe

        Premium Content Murwillumbah goes retro with Scarlett’s Wardrobe

        Business A new vintage clothing store is set to take customers back to the past with huge...

        Demanding new role for passionate swim coach

        Premium Content Demanding new role for passionate swim coach

        News A leading swimming club has appointed one of its former aqua athletes as their new...

        No heatwave, but possible severe weather on the way

        Premium Content No heatwave, but possible severe weather on the way

        News Parts of the Northern Rivers could be impacted by a severe weather warning...