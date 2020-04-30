Menu
Two new COVID-19 cases as NSW prepares to ease restrictions

by James O’Doherty
30th Apr 2020 8:34 AM

 

NSW has recorded just two new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours after more than 7300 tests were completed.

Of the two new cases one is from an unknown source while the other remains under investigation.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian praised those who came forward for testing while pleading with people to respect the easing of social distancing restrictions which come into effect on Friday.

 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has praised people for getting tested.
NUMBERS CONTINUE TO IMPROVE

There was one COVID-19 fatality in the past day, a resident of Newmarch house whose death was announced by Anglicare yesterday.

No further infections at the facility have been reported but the death brings the toll at the western Sydney nursing home to 12.

Meanwhile, authorities are still trying to work out how a 4-year-old child contracted the disease, but no further infections have occurred at the Cranebrook Bright Minds childcare centre.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant said she expected the rates of COVID-19 recovery to "climb significantly".

 

MORE FREE TAFE COURSES

The government has announced 13 more free online TAFE courses to allow people to re-skill while in isolation.

It comes after more than 80,000 people signed up for the first tranche of online courses.

Tertiary education minister Geoff Lee said the free courses would be aimed at areas of skills shortages.

 

 

