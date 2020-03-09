Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Two school students the latest coronavirus cases confirmed

by Stephanie Bedo and Ben Graham
9th Mar 2020 8:45 PM

 

There are fears coronavirus figures across the country will climb even further with  75 Aussies already diagnosed.

The latest are two Year 10 students at a school in Sydney's west and a Year 7 student in the north. 

There is growing worry people are not isolating themselves when sick, causing the deadly infection to spread further.

A student in Hobart went to two nightspots and to work at a hotel after he had been told to stay home while waiting for results of tests. A woman in Perth went to an orchestra concert and a Melbourne doctor treated patients while experiencing symptoms.

Now the country's peak medical body has urged politicians to step back and let Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy be the main voice of the country's response, to avoid confusion.

coronavirus editors picks school children school closures seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen gang: ‘I’m going to f**king punch you in the head’

        premium_icon Teen gang: ‘I’m going to f**king punch you in the head’

        Crime A gang of teens – some as young as 12 – allegedly went on a wild crime spree terrorising business owners and locals in popular tourist hotspot Byron Bay.

        Finally, water in popular bay given the OK for swimming

        premium_icon Finally, water in popular bay given the OK for swimming

        News BUT the forecast weather this weekend is not great for swimming.

        Trees removed from school grounds

        premium_icon Trees removed from school grounds

        News RESIDENTS were surprised by the removal of a number of mature trees in the grounds...

        The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        premium_icon The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

        News YOU may not have heard of this band yet, but people will sure talk after their show...