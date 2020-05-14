TWO NEW CASES: 'We have not overcome this pandemic'

AN ADDITIONAL two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in residents of Northern NSW.

Health district chief executive, Wayne Jones, said this brings the total cases to 57 as at 8pm on Wednesday, May 13.

"The new cases include one resident who acquired the illness overseas and one resident whose case is still being investigated with regards to the source," he said.

So far, 51 cases in Northern NSW Local Health District are recovered.

There are no cases being treated in hospital.

Mr Jones said that as restrictions were starting to ease from tomorrow, the community should "take their personal responsibilities seriously".

"It's good news that we'll be able to move about more freely and catch up with our friends and family, but we still have an obligation to practice social distancing measures to prevent transmission of this virus," he said.

"As we've seen in recent days, the numbers of new cases can vary from day to day, we have certainly not overcome this pandemic.

"Please do your best to keep your 1.5 metre distance from others, keep up frequent hand washing and avoid touching your face or public surfaces where possible. I also encourage everyone to download the COVIDsafe app, to help with contact tracing as we become more mobile.

"It's also imperative that anyone who is showing flu-like symptoms, however mild, comes forward for testing and stays home while they are unwell.

"Our testing clinics are open seven days a week, and we encourage people to be tested again if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, even if they have had a negative test previously."