Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay addresses the media after an 18-year-old was charged with murder over the death of an East Lismore man.

TWO more people have been charged in relation to a fatal brawl in Ballina.

An 18-year-old remains bail refused charged with murder over the death of 24-year-old East Lismore man Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

Mr Vilkelis-Curas died in hospital in late December after an incident broke out near Hill and Park Sts in East Ballina just before 8pm on Sunday, December 22.

Emergency services were called to the scene and Mr Vilkelis-Curas was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital, but passed away several days later.

Police earlier this week charged Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18 with the 24-year-old's murder.

After further inquiries by officers attached to Richmond Police District and Strike Force Tancred, a 19-year-old Alstonville man attended Ballina Police Station about 10.45am on Thursday.

He was charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and common assault.

Another man, 26, from Ballina, has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

The men were granted bail and they're due to face Ballina Local Court on February 12 and February 26, respectively.

Another man, 22, from Ballina, was also earlier charged with affray over the incident.