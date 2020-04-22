Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CLOSED: Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse Beach carparks are no go zones from Thursday evening April 23.
CLOSED: Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse Beach carparks are no go zones from Thursday evening April 23.
News

Two more beach car parks closed from Thursday

Javier Encalada
22nd Apr 2020 5:14 PM

AFTER surfers were warned and fined in Ballina beaches for not living in the shire, Ballina Shire Council will close the Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse Beach carparks from Thursday evening, April 23, until further notice.

A Council statement confirmed the decision was taken in consultation with the Richmond Police District.

“Recent monitoring by the NSW Police has identified these two locations as problem areas that are attracting people from outside the Ballina Shire who are not adhering to the current NSW COVID-19 Public Health Order,” the statement read.

The carparks are primarily used as lookout points, and Council was hopeful these closures will not impact local residents doing the right thing.

“Ballina Shire Council would like to reassure the local community that access to local beaches, pathways and other car parks will remain open to support community members wanting to stay active during this challenging time”.

“Residents using the beach to exercise (walk, swim, surf, run or fish), can continue as long as they comply with social distancing requirements. We remind residents that other typical beach activities, such as sunbaking, are not permitted.”

Potential Ballina Shire visitors were also reminded by council that non-essential travel, including holiday visitation, is not allowed under the current COVID-19 restrictions.

“Ballina Shire Council will continue to take all necessary precautions to keep the community and staff safe during this crisis,” the statement included.

For more information about Council’s response to the coronavirus pandemic visit ballina.nsw.gov.au or call Council on 1300 864 444.

ballina ballina shire council coronavirusnorthernrivers pat morton lookout richmond police district
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Allow extra time for detours at Crystal Creek bridge

        Allow extra time for detours at Crystal Creek bridge

        News The temporary closure will allow for major repairs and detours will add up to 20 minutes travelling time.

        Five obscure sports you can do post-coronavirus

        premium_icon Five obscure sports you can do post-coronavirus

        News MOST sports are closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic but here are five more...

        How do you feel about sending your kids back to school?

        premium_icon How do you feel about sending your kids back to school?

        News HOW are our schools preparing for students to return?

        Brewery gears up to sell sanitiser at wholesale prices

        premium_icon Brewery gears up to sell sanitiser at wholesale prices

        News SEVEN Mile Brewing Company are now producing sanitiser as a way of keeping jobs...