Two more beach car parks closed from Thursday

CLOSED: Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse Beach carparks are no go zones from Thursday evening April 23.

AFTER surfers were warned and fined in Ballina beaches for not living in the shire, Ballina Shire Council will close the Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse Beach carparks from Thursday evening, April 23, until further notice.

A Council statement confirmed the decision was taken in consultation with the Richmond Police District.

“Recent monitoring by the NSW Police has identified these two locations as problem areas that are attracting people from outside the Ballina Shire who are not adhering to the current NSW COVID-19 Public Health Order,” the statement read.

The carparks are primarily used as lookout points, and Council was hopeful these closures will not impact local residents doing the right thing.

“Ballina Shire Council would like to reassure the local community that access to local beaches, pathways and other car parks will remain open to support community members wanting to stay active during this challenging time”.

“Residents using the beach to exercise (walk, swim, surf, run or fish), can continue as long as they comply with social distancing requirements. We remind residents that other typical beach activities, such as sunbaking, are not permitted.”

Potential Ballina Shire visitors were also reminded by council that non-essential travel, including holiday visitation, is not allowed under the current COVID-19 restrictions.

“Ballina Shire Council will continue to take all necessary precautions to keep the community and staff safe during this crisis,” the statement included.

For more information about Council’s response to the coronavirus pandemic visit ballina.nsw.gov.au or call Council on 1300 864 444.