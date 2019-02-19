Menu
Two dedicated mental health staff will be sent to every public high school in NSW.
Education

Mental health staff promised for every school

19th Feb 2019 11:27 AM

TWO dedicated mental health staff will be sent to every public high school in NSW under a state government plan to help young people struggling with bullying and stress.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is on Tuesday expected to announce a multi- million dollar package for a reported 350 student support officers and 100 additional full-time counsellors or qualified psychologists in high schools.

"We know that mums and dads and grandparents are worried about it, but so are teachers. That's why we have dedicated to making sure two mental health experts will be in every single high school across NSW," the Premier told Seven's Sunrise.

 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the new mental health package for schools. Picture: Monique Harmer
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the new mental health package for schools. Picture: Monique Harmer

 

The experts will be on hand to offer extra support and advice for students struggling with anxiety, stress and bullying.

They will also determine if students need to be referred to experts outside the school environment.

"We know in this social media age the challenges are huge, whether it's dealing with bullying, whether it's dealing with relationships, whether it's dealing with a whole range of other issues. Often teenagers need that extra support," Ms Berejiklian said.

The announcement comes less than five weeks before the state election on March 23.

