Menu
Login
Two men use a pole to rob a man selling a phone on Gumtree in Findon
Two men use a pole to rob a man selling a phone on Gumtree in Findon Pexels
Crime

Gumtree phone robbers on the run

by Gabriel Polychronis
7th Dec 2018 7:04 AM

When two men arrived at a house to look at a phone up for sale on Gumtree, they hit the seller over the head instead of buying the goods.  

At about 10pm on Thursday, two men went to a house on Norman St, Findon in Adelaide's west under the guise of buying a phone advertised on popular classified advertisement website Gumtree.

They stole the mobile phone and used a pole to hit the male seller over the head.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was treated for head injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are still searching from the offenders.

adelaide gumtree phone robbers

Top Stories

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News A staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel for a “microsleep” that can last as little as one second but still have deadly consequences.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Local Partners