Two men named over shooting

A man charged over the shooting of a woman in Rothwell made no attempt at bail at his court hearing this morning.

Appearing at the Cleveland Magistrates Court Dylan Anthony Harvey, 27, sat listlessly in the dock as his hearing was adjourned to the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on October 30.

Dylan Anthony Harvey faced Cleveland Court today. Pictured supplied

Burbank man Harvey was charged with dangerous conduct with weapon; grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of weapons category D/H/R short firearm in public.

The defence said no attempt at bail would be made today.

His co-accused, a 27-year-old man, who was arrested at Bellara at 3.45pm yesterday also had his matter briefly mentioned in Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

Nathan Robert Newcomb appeared at Redcliffe courthouse today. Picture supplied

Nathan Robert Newcomb was charged with two counts of burglary, one count each of enter dwelling with intent, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Duty Lawyer Dean Mayr did not apply for bail and Mr Newcomb was not required to appear in court.

Mr Mayr said it was likely more charges would be added.

Nathan Robert Newcomb appeared in Redcliffe Court and his matter has been adjourned until October 30. Picture supplied

The court heard that Mr Newcomb was on parole at the time the offences were committed.

He was remanded in custody and the matter adjourned until October 30.

It comes as a woman was shot and dumped at Rothwell, north of Brisbane, yesterday prompting police to declare an emergency situation further north at Bribie Island where they tracked a vehicle of interest.

Police search residences on Sylvan Beach Esplanade Police at an active crime scene on Bribie Island. Pic Peter Wallis

Police said a 27-year-old woman was shot in the back around 7.45am on Thursday before being driven to a house in Kelliher St, Rothwell and left with her family to receive medical treatment.

She remains in hospital in a serious condition.

