Man in court after ice found in luggage

Alison Paterson
1st May 2017 9:15 AM Updated: 1:35 PM

MONDAY 3.00pm : ERIN Joy McMaster has appeared in court, charged with possession and supply a prohibited drug in a commercial quantity.

McMaster who was represented by solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clark, sat quietly while the magistrate David Helipern reviewed the details of her charges.

Magistrate Helipern said he understood McMaster was caught "red-handed," along with her partner with 317g of methamphetamine,

Ms Anderson-Clark sought bail for McMaster as she said her client was concerned her children would be placed with her previous partner with who she had suffered domestic violence.

She also suppression order on her client's name being published but Sgt police prosecutor Brett Gradsnik argued for her name to be able to be mentioned as it is  the community's interest to see transparency in the court room.

While Magistrate Helipern dismissed Ms Anderson-Clark's request, he said he hoped the press would exercise discretion and not name the children's details such as their schools.

"Too often children are the victims when their parents allegedly commit crimes," he said.

McMaster was bail refused and named to return to court on July 14.

MONDAY 12.05pm: KAJA John Feakes, has appeared in court  charged with supplying a prohibited drug- greater than a commercial quantity and possessing a prohibited drug.

Feakes, who was represented by solicitor Tom Ivey,  sat quietly while the magistrate David Helipern reviewed the details of the charges.

Magistrate Helipern said he understood the accused was caught with 317g of methamphetamine and there were further charges to be laid. 

Sgt police prosecutor Brett Gradsnik said Feakes has previously been jailed for drug offences and being granted bail would represent a flight risk.

The man, who was arrested at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport with another person on Sunday, is believed to have two children, aged 10 and 13.

Feakes applied for bail as he is the prime carer of the children. Despite the magistrate saying the children are understandably distressed, Feakes bail was refused and has been named to return to court on July 4.

 

MONDAY 9.15am: TWO Larnook residents flew into the welcoming arms of police when they arrived at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on Sunday.

Richmond Local Area Command's Inspector Doug Connors said a couple police will allege were carrying a commercial quantity of the drug known as ice.

"Police from the Richmond Target Action Group along with other Richmond LAC staff attended Ballina Airport as part of an ongoing investigation, where a 38-year-old man and a 40-year female were stopped after getting off a flight from Sydney," he said.

"Both persons and their luggage were searched and were subsequently found with a commercial quantity in excess of 300g of methamphetamine."

Insp Connors said following the arrest a search warrant was later executed at a Larnook address.

"This resulted in the seizure of three unregistered firearms, ammunition and a stolen vehicle as well as a large quantity of cash," he said.

"Both have been charged and bail refused to appear at Lismore court this morning charged with carrying a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and additional charges in respect to this incident."

Topics:  ballina byron gateway airport drug bust drugs northern rivers crime police

