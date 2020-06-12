Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

Christian Berechree
by
12th Jun 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people from Maryborough have been killed in a truck crash near Torbanlea in the early hours of the morning.

A man and woman were travelling south in a sedan on the Bruce Highway about 1.45am.

They collided with a truck, also heading south and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not physically injured but was taken to Maryborough Hospital as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

bruce highway fatal crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gather your friends, distillery tours are back on

        premium_icon Gather your friends, distillery tours are back on

        News THE hinterland distillery will begin by opening on weekends only.

        Be aware of extra fire risk during cooler months

        premium_icon Be aware of extra fire risk during cooler months

        News The cooler months see an increase in the number of house fires

        Help raise $200,000 to support our community

        premium_icon Help raise $200,000 to support our community

        News THE Northern Rivers Community Foundation hopes to raise money to offer grants to...

        Controversial artist to judge prestigious local prize

        premium_icon Controversial artist to judge prestigious local prize

        News THE Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize winner will be decided by a successful and...