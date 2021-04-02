Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
News

Two hospitalised after ute fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Apr 2021 2:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been taken to Townsville University Hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to Gumlow Rd in Bohle Plains around 8.40am this morning.

Paramedics were called after two males allegedly fell off the back of a ute travelling 40km-60km/h.

Paramedics treated the two males on scene before transporting them to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

It's believed one of the male suffered head related injuries.

 

Originally published as Two hospitalised after ute fall

car accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hope and livelihood’ of music industry hit by Blues blow

        Premium Content ‘Hope and livelihood’ of music industry hit by Blues blow

        News Seminal Aussie guitar band The Church were set to play their first gig in almost two years

        Why leaders had strong praise for COVID cases

        Premium Content Why leaders had strong praise for COVID cases

        News Their actions helped to reduce the risk to the broader community, authorities have...

        Flood warning as 200mm-plus Easter deluge expected

        Premium Content Flood warning as 200mm-plus Easter deluge expected

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology issues flood warning for two states

        Why ‘COVID-19 Border Control’ is listed on Live Traffic

        Premium Content Why ‘COVID-19 Border Control’ is listed on Live Traffic

        Information A TMC spokeswoman has explained what this means.