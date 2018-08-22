Menu
Paramedics are assessing multiple patients after Steve Irwin Way crash
Breaking

Two hospitalised after Steve Irwin Way crash

Chloe Lyons
by
21st Aug 2018 5:45 PM

UPDATE: Two people have been hospitalised after a Steve Irwin Way smash which caused peak hour chaos on the busy road.

The two-vehicle crash on Back Creek Rd and Steve Irwin Way was called in to emergency services about 3.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patients were transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution with delays expected.

crash steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

