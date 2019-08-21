‘Two-faced’: Bachelor star slammed

Monique Morely, who was booted from The Bachelor mansion amid the "dog c***" scandal, has hit out at "two-faced" Matt Agnew.

When asking her to leave, the astrophysicist, 31, cited his trust issues as the reason because she initially denied using the phrase, but it was clear he was also rattled by the actual words.

And Monique believes it's hypocritical.

In an interview with Woman's Day, the lingerie designer, 26, claimed that away from the cameras, Matt himself had a potty mouth.

"Him saying to me that language is disgusting (was rich, he was) swearing like a house on fire when I was having time with (him) off camera. It was a bit two-faced," Monique explained.

"Anyone who … purposely makes people look like sh*t for their self-gain, I think it's disrespectful."

Following her eviction last week, Monique opened up to news.com.au about the brutally honest words Matt had said to her that never made it to our screens.

Matt, Abbie and Monique clashed over the “dog c**t” slur. Photo: Channel 10

Monique claimed he warned her she was going to look "like a fool" after she told him she couldn't remember exactly what had been said during the explicit conversation that had sparked all the drama.

"I said to him, 'Look, I could make it all better and sit here and just say, yeah, I said it, I'm sorry, but I didn't come in here lying and I'm not going to lie now, and I'd rather leave and look like a fool than lie to you right now and make it all better'," Monique told news.com.au.

"And he said, 'Yeah you do look like a fool on TV' and I was like, 'You know what, I'm going to stay true to myself, so I'm OK with that'."

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.