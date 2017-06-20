Two evacuated as caravan destroyed by fire

TWO people were evacuated from a caravan after it became engulfed in flames this morning in West Ballina.

Police, Fire & Rescue and paramedics were called to the Hibiscus Gardens Caravan Park on River St just before 7am this morning.

Two fire trucks from Ballina were deployed to try and save the mobile home but it was completely destroyed in the inferno.

A nearby caravan was also evacuated as a safety precaution.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics attended but no one was injured or required transport to hospital.

Fire & Rescue said gas cylinders near the fire threatened to worsen the blaze but they were removed and cooled by fire fighters.

A Newcastle Fire Command spokesman said fire-fighters can't confirm how the caravan caught alight.

The spokesman said about 22 repeat calls were made for assistance regarding the blaze.