Menu
Login
News

Two dead, one critical in Melbourne crash

30th Sep 2019 7:22 AM

Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after a fiery crash in Melbourne's southeast.

Two vehicles crashed on Ferntree Gully Road in Oakleigh East about 8pm on Sunday, police say, with one bursting into flames.

The driver and only occupant in a Nissan Skyline was killed in the crash.

A woman, believed to be in her late teens, who was a rear seat passenger in a Mazda was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

A teenage boy also in the Mazda suffered head injuries.

The driver of the Mazda and his front seat passenger were taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with injuries and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Victoria's road toll now stands at 209, compared to 152 this time last year.

fatal crash melbourne melbourne crash

Top Stories

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health SYMPTOMS for the highly infectious but preventable disease don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure.

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers