Two dead in horror chopper crash in NSW Southern Highlands
News

by Erin Lyons
3rd Dec 2020 6:48 AM

Two people have been killed after their helicopter crashed in the NSW Southern Highlands on Wednesday.

An alert was raised when the helicopter, believed to be on a training flight, failed to return to its base. The aircraft was last seen near Marulan, east of Goulburn.

Emergency crews were called in to comb rugged bushland near Tallong, southwest of Sydney, for almost six hours before they spotted the wreckage just after midnight.

Emergency crews searched rugged bushland for almost six hours. Picture: 9 News
Emergency crews searched rugged bushland for almost six hours. Picture: 9 News

The bodies of two people were located at the crash site. They are yet to be formally identified.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has been called in to help investigate.

Police will prepare a brief for the Coroner.

