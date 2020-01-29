Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two dead in high-speed horror crash on south coast

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
29th Jan 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The drivers of a 14 tonne truck and 4WD have died after a high speed head-on collision in the state's south.

The two cars crashed just before 4pm on Tuesday on the Princes Hwy, near Bumbo Rd, Bodalla.

NSW Police said they found the driver of the truck and the driver of the 4WD dead.

Their ages and genders are not yet known.

The 14 tonne truck on the Princes Hwy, Bodalla. Picture: supplied
The 14 tonne truck on the Princes Hwy, Bodalla. Picture: supplied

Glass and metal was smattered across the highway with the crumpled 4WD crushed on the side of the road.

The Roadmaster truck has its front cabin completely crushed in the crash.

Police have closed off the highway and traffic is banked back.

Lisa Maree Blinman told The Daily Telegraph it was not a particularly dangerous stretch of road.

"It is smoky all the time (around here) but at that place there is only a slight bend (in the road)," she said.

"It looks like the truck has clipped the 4WD and it has rolled."

The area has been ravaged by bushfires in recent weeks and locals said there had been some problems with visibility earlier on Thursday.

The 4WD on the Princes Hwy, Bodalla. Picture: supplied
The 4WD on the Princes Hwy, Bodalla. Picture: supplied

More Stories

Show More
fatalities head on collision high speed crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s shorts on show at festival

        premium_icon Region’s shorts on show at festival

        Movies Flickerfest, and its array of local and international films, comes to the Northern Rivers this week.

        Claims ocean pools are part of a ‘part of a bygone era’

        premium_icon Claims ocean pools are part of a ‘part of a bygone era’

        News PROTESTERS argue proposed Ballina pool will be a financial burden.

        Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

        premium_icon Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

        News The drone does three flights an hour during tourist season

        Man disputes facts of drive-by shooting with replica weapon

        premium_icon Man disputes facts of drive-by shooting with replica weapon

        News MAN accused of firing a replica AK47 Gel Blaster is disputing facts.