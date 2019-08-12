Menu
Login
The gunman is still at large. Picture: AFP
The gunman is still at large. Picture: AFP
Crime

Two dead and shooter at large in Houston

12th Aug 2019 7:35 AM

A GUNMAN is on the run after killing two men on a motorway in Houston, Texas as horrified motorists watched on, authorities said.

Police were told of an accident at 5:55pm (local time), but when they arrived seven minutes later, they found a shooting scene.

The fatal incident started as a crash involving two cars headed eastbound on Interstate 10, Houston Police Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins said Thursday evening at a press conference.

"One of the vehicles struck the other vehicle and spun it out," he said.

The two occupants of the vehicle that rammed the other car got out, Mr Dobbins said and one had a weapon.

The gunman, described by a witness as a Hispanic male, fired multiple shots at the car that had been rammed, according to police.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gun crime houston shooting texas

Top Stories

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The Australian Medical Association warns the worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come and has revealed best time to get a flu jab.

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown