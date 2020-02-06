Two crashes on Bruxner and Pacific highways

WET conditions have seen two car crashes in the region this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said a crash at Tintenbar on the Pacific Hwy has emergency services attending the incident some 5km north of Tamarind Drive.

"We were called just before 9am and have one ambulance crew on scene," he said.

"Initial reports of a car rolled over, no person trapped."

He said the single occupant does not appear injured, barring some shock.

Police and SES on scene.

Live Traffic has reported traffic in the northbound direction is affected and motorists should take extra care and allow for extra travel time.

Meanwhile, ambulance crews have not been called to a crash reported on Fires Near Me.

It happened on the Bruxner Hwy at Uralba around 8.30am.

More to come.