Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Two cops charged with possession of dangerous drugs

by Shiloh Payne
8th Sep 2020 1:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two police officers have been suspended from duty and charged with the possession of dangerous drugs.

The pair were subject to an investigation in relation to Operation Sierra Edgehill, which began in March by the Ethical Standards Command into the alleged trafficking of dangerous drugs.

A 28-year-old senior constable from the South East Region was issued a notice to appear in court for supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing suspected property.

A senior constable from the Central Region, aged 29, was charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

The two men will appear in Southport Magistrates court on October 26.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TIMBER! Cops want witnesses to huge log dragged through town

        TIMBER! Cops want witnesses to huge log dragged through town

        News DID you see a semi-trailer losing a log while driving through a Northern Rivers town last week?

        PM backs NSW response in COVID border wars

        Premium Content PM backs NSW response in COVID border wars

        News Scott Morrison has blasted the Victorian roadmap out of lockdown.

        Councils given chance to increase rates again

        Premium Content Councils given chance to increase rates again

        News IPART has announced the 2021-22 rate peg for NSW councils.

        The big decision made about Year 12 formals

        Premium Content The big decision made about Year 12 formals

        News Will YEAR 12 formals go ahead, and what might that look like.