Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

How does the Coronavirus vaccine work?
News

Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
8th Dec 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO children have tested positive to COVID-19 at Howard Springs.

An 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, who both arrived on the repatriation flight from New Delhi on November 24, 2020, remain under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience.

Since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory began on October 23, 2020:

· 1331 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience

· A total of 28 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported

The total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory is 62.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

phillippa.butt@news.com.au


Originally published as Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

More Stories

coronavirus health howard springs northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dope findings: THC produces only ‘mild driving impairment’

        Premium Content Dope findings: THC produces only ‘mild driving impairment’

        News A NEW study by the University of Sydney has looked at the impact of CBD and THC on driving impairment.

        ‘Will it take a death before something is done?’

        Premium Content ‘Will it take a death before something is done?’

        News Concerns about intersection of Bruxner Highway and Sneaths Rd

        Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        Premium Content Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        News The incident involved a police motorcyclist and riders yesterday.

        Woman jumps in front of cop car after argument with posties

        Premium Content Woman jumps in front of cop car after argument with posties

        News A squabble over parking has now become a serious safety concern