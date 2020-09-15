Menu
Aaliyah Winnett and Nathaniel Bower have both been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
News

Two children reported missing in separate incidents

Aisling Brennan
15th Sep 2020 12:30 PM

TWEED Byron Police District officers are appealing to the public for any information about the whereabouts of two missing children.

The two children were reported to police in separate incidents over the weekend.

Nathanial Bower

Nathaniel Bower has been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Nathanial Bower, who has been missing since September 14.

The 12-year-old was last seen at 10am at South Tweed Heads Skate Park.

It is believed the missing person was unable to be located by family members at the time and was later reported to police.

Nathanial is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, thin build, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Aaliyah Winnett

Aaliyah Winnett has been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Aaliyah Winnett who was reported missing on September 12.

The 13-year-old was last seen at 12.30pm at West Tweed Heads.

It is believed the missing person was unable to be located by family members at the time and was later reported to police.

Aaliyah is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 155cm tall, thin build, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

