Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAR ROLLOVER: Paramedics and two RFS crews attended a vehicle rollover on Wednesday morning. File Photo.
CAR ROLLOVER: Paramedics and two RFS crews attended a vehicle rollover on Wednesday morning. File Photo.
News

Two children, one adult escape after 4WD rollover

Alison Paterson
16th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash after a car rolled over on the Northern Rivers this morning.

However, the driver and two children escaped uninjured.

According to the Rural Fire Service, a crew from Casino RFS and Ellengowan RFS attended the incident which occurred on Coraki Ellangowan Rd, Ellangowan around 8.30am today.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they were alerted shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday to reports of a car rollover.

They said paramedics attended the single-vehicle incident which involved a four-wheel drive rollover and assessed one woman aged between 50 and 60 years of age and two children.

The woman and the two children managed to get out of the vehicle by the time emergency services were on scene.

All were uninjured and no-one was transported to hospital.

ambulance nsw ellangowan lismore car crash northern rivers crash police rural fire brigades
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Good news for stranded Aussies

      Good news for stranded Aussies
      • 16th Sep 2020 11:37 AM

      Top Stories

        Ultimate gift to a service that’s vital to rural communities

        Premium Content Ultimate gift to a service that’s vital to rural communities

        News A HOME is to be auctioned for rescue service in owner’s final show of support for the charity.

        Man convicted after selling LSD, MDMA at illegal party

        Premium Content Man convicted after selling LSD, MDMA at illegal party

        Crime THE drug supply offences the man was facing could have attracted up to 15 years...

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

        Man arrested for cafe break-in while in COVID quarantine

        Premium Content Man arrested for cafe break-in while in COVID quarantine

        Crime 40-year-old had returned from Malaysia when police executed warrant