Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
News

Two children critical after near drowning

by David Barwell
18th Jul 2020 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two children are in a critical condition after a near drowning at a home in Sydney's south west.

Paramedics were called to Lakewood Crescent at Casula just before 2.45pm on Saturday after reports two children - aged 18 months and 23 months - were unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.

Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV
Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV

NSW Ambulance said the children were treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

A spokeswoman said both children were in a critical condition.

NSW Police said officers are attended the home and set up a crime scene.

Originally published as Two children critical after near drowning

The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV

More Stories

children killed drowning editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killer sentenced for brutal stabbing of teenager in park

        premium_icon Killer sentenced for brutal stabbing of teenager in park

        News A court heard about the “tragic chain of events” that led up to James Paul Alderton stabbing Charles Larter to death in 2017.

        FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        premium_icon FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        Sport PLAYERS reckon netball is the glue that binds women of all ages together, and it’s...

        NSW announces new restrictions

        NSW announces new restrictions

        News NSW announces new restrictions on weddings and indoor dining

        Fears for NSW mum freed from Bali jail

        premium_icon Fears for NSW mum freed from Bali jail

        Crime Sara Connor will land in Australia on Saturday after being freed from Bali jail