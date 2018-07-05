Menu
Login

Police release footage of Laidley armed robbery
Crime

Two chargerd over Laidley servo robbery with iron bars

Rae Wilson
by
5th Jul 2018 3:39 AM

DETECTIVES have charged two people over the armed robbery of a Laidley service station on Saturday.

Police will allege three males entered the Vaux Street business armed with two iron bars about 7.30pm.

A 20-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with armed robbery and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

A 16-year old Laidley North boy has also been charged with armed robbery.

Three men robbed a service station in Laidley on Saturday, June 30.
Three men robbed a service station in Laidley on Saturday, June 30. Contributed

They allegedly threatened the female staff member and stole cigarettes before running out of the store.

The female staff member was not physically injured during the incident.

Investigations are continuing.   If you have information, please phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131444.  

ipswich court ipswich crime laidley robbery toowoomba crime
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Motoring Police thank public for help in identifying vehicle and driver

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Crime They will both appear in Ballina Local Court this morning

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Whats On He is performing on the Northern Rivers this Friday

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Community Most of the 110 students in the cast are boys

    Local Partners