Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people arrested after Sydney baby formula crime syndicate uncovered. Picture: NSW Police
Two people arrested after Sydney baby formula crime syndicate uncovered. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Two charged in baby formula syndicate

27th May 2020 5:34 AM

A man and a woman have been charged with running a baby formula crime syndicate in southwest Sydney.

Detectives arrested a 45-year-old man during a vehicle stop in Padstow about 11am on Tuesday, before a Bankstown business and a Chester Hill home were raided.

More than 250 tins of baby formula, $45,000 in cash and various other health and beauty items, all believed to be stolen, were seized.

 

Bankstown detectives have arrested two people as part of an investigation into the co-ordinated theft and distribution of baby formula in Sydney’s southwest. Picture: NSW Police
Bankstown detectives have arrested two people as part of an investigation into the co-ordinated theft and distribution of baby formula in Sydney’s southwest. Picture: NSW Police

 

A 41-year-old woman, who owned the Bankstown business, was also arrested.

Police allege the man was stealing the baby formula from shops and onselling it to the woman, who knowingly sold it in her shop.

He's been charged with 35 counts of shoplifting, six counts of disposing of stolen property, driving while disqualified and breaching bail.

 

A 45-year-old man during a vehicle stop at Gibson Ave, Padstow, about 11am today. picture: NSW Police
A 45-year-old man during a vehicle stop at Gibson Ave, Padstow, about 11am today. picture: NSW Police

 

The owner of the Bankstown store – a 41-year-old woman – was also arrested during the operation. Picture: NSW Police
The owner of the Bankstown store – a 41-year-old woman – was also arrested during the operation. Picture: NSW Police

 

The woman has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property and six counts of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Both have been refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on Wednesday.

Originally published as Two charged in baby formula syndicate

More Stories

baby formula crime sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ditch your PJs, put a ball gown and help Our Kids

        premium_icon Ditch your PJs, put a ball gown and help Our Kids

        News Our Kids Northern Rivers is taking their popular winter ball online to raise valuable funds for paediatric care.

        4WD activity resumes on Ballina beaches

        4WD activity resumes on Ballina beaches

        News But there are still some important rules you need to know

        Ship off North Coast assessed after containers lost

        premium_icon Ship off North Coast assessed after containers lost

        News THE ship has lost about 40 containers and others are protruding from both sides.

        Four decades in printing leads to new career as an artist

        premium_icon Four decades in printing leads to new career as an artist

        News “IT’S a great relief for me for galleries to be opening up again.”