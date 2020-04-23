More beach carparks set to close

THE Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse Beach carparks will be closed from tonight until further notice.

Recent monitoring by the NSW Police has identified these two locations as problem areas that are attracting people from outside the Ballina Shire who are not adhering to the current NSW COVID-19 Public Health Order.

Ballina Mayor David Wright added it's about managing resources.

"The police have been brilliant over the Easter long weekend, and we're closing the carparks because Police patrols have found visitors to the area sleeping in their cars there.

"These people are dragging resources away so we're going to close the carparks and see what happens."

These two carparks are primarily used as lookout points, and the council is hopeful these closures will not impact local residents doing the right thing.

"We're not closing the beaches," Mr Wright said.

Ballina Shire Council said the local community can access local beaches, pathways and other car parks will remain open to support community members wanting to stay active during this challenging time.

Residents using the beach to exercise (walk, swim, surf, run or fish), can continue as long as they comply with social distancing requirements.

Other typical beach activities, such as sunbaking, are not permitted.

Potential visitors are also reminded that non-essential travel, including holiday visitation, is not allowed under the current COVID-19 restrictions.