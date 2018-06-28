Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

Officers arrest two men at Ballina in relation to the murder of Aaron Marks.

Officers arrest two men at Ballina in relation to the murder of Aaron Marks.

UPDATE 1.30am: STRIKE force detectives have now charged three people over the death of Aaron Marks, who was found unconscious on a footpath after a night out drinking at a nearby pub.

Marks, 38, had serious head injuries when he was found on River Street in Ballina about 2am on Sunday May 13.

The Iluka man was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital where he died on May 16.

Two men, aged 25 and 22, and a 47-year-old woman, will all face court charged with offences related to the death.

The 22-year-old man was charged with manslaughter, assault causing death and supplying a prohibited drug.

The 25-year-old man was charged with manslaughter.

They were refused bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court this morning.

The 47-year-old woman was charged with hinder investigation serious indictable offence.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on July 19.

The arrests come after Richmond Police District detectives and State Crime Command's Homicide Squad formed Strike Force Bulgundara to investigate the death.

Following inquiries, detectives executed search warrants at homes on Swift Street, Ballina and Claire Circuit, West Ballina about 7.30am yesterday.

UPDATE 5.40pm: ONE of the two men arrested today in connection with the death of Aaron Marks has been charged with manslaughter.

The 27-year-old was refused bail by police and will face Ballina Local Court tomorrow.

He was also charged with assault occasioning death, and drug matters.

Police are continuing to interview another man, 21, about the May 13 incident.

It is understood police are expecting to charge him with similar offences.

UPDATE, 3.10pm: TWO men arrested this morning were drinking at the same Ballina pub as Aaron Marks on the night of his death.

The men, aged 21 and 27, were arrested during police raids on two Ballina premises early this morning carried out with the assistance of the NSW Police Dog Squad.

Ballina murder arrest: Two men have been arrested over the murder of Aaron Marks.

Richmond Police District crime manager Cameron Lindsay said police would allege the men "contributed to the death" of Mr Marks in an incident on the main street in Ballina on Sunday morning, May 13.

A 47-year-old woman was also arrested at one of the premises this morning.

None of the three had yet been charged at the time of a police press conference shortly after lunch and were still being interviewed by police.

Insp Lindsay refused to confirm the circumstances or motive of the alleged incident, but said police would make a number of allegations in court about key elements of the case.

Insp Lindsay said police seized a number of items during the raids that "we believe will assist with our investigation".

"The two man are currently assisting us with our inquiries however I do anticipate by the end of today that there will be charges laid in relation to this investigation.

"I would anticipate that these charges will directly relate to the death of Mr Marks."

He did confirm that the men were allegedly at the same pub, the Hotel Henry Rous, where Aaron Marks was seen shouting people drinks on the night of his untimely death.

Insp Lindsay said Ballina detectives assisted by the homicide squad had "worked tirelessly" on the case.

He said police had received an abundance of information from the public, and had also seized cars and other items during the course of the last six weeks.

He also said forensic evidence and autopsy results were a "significant part" of the investigation.

"This has investigation has been long, and there has been a lot of work done by the detectives attached to the Strike Force," he said.

Insp Lindsay refused to confirm whether two men would be charged with murder nor whether police were considering pressing identical charges on the pair.

"We will allege the two men currently assisting police with their inquiries did have contact with Mr Marks prior to his death and we will allege their actions have contributed to that situation," he said.

The men are now not expected to face court until tomorrow morning.

UPDATE, 12pm: POLICE are still questioning two men arrested this morning in connection with the death of Aaron Marks.

The men were arrested in early morning raids this morning on two Ballina properties.

It's understood a third person was also arrested during the police operation.

Richmond Police District crime manager inspector Cameron Lindsay is due to address the media about the arrests at 1.30pm today.

Meanwhile, it's understood police are conducting DNA testing and fingerprinting of the two men.

The identity of the men being questioned has not been released.

Aaron Marks, 38, was found unconscious on the footpath of river st about 2am on Sunday may 13 after a night out drinking at a nearby pub.

He had serious head injuries and police believe he was assaulted.

The homicide squad commenced an investigation into the incident after Mr Marks died in hospital on Wednesday May 16 as a result of his injuries.

UPDATE 9.03am: NEIGHBOURS were shocked to hear of an alleged murder arrest in their street this morning.

Sam Craig, who lived in the street, said: "This is a very quiet neighbourhood so we didn't expect something like this to be happening."

Aaron Marks Murder Arrest: TWO arrests have been made in West Ballina in the Aaron Marks murder case.

Sophie Pearce said: "We just saw the police come around at 7:30 this morning. And saw a bunch of reporters"

"Then the rumours started that he was getting charged," she said.



"It's a really nice neighbourhood. We've never had any problems."

Police on scene after the arrest of two men in Ballina over the murder of Aaron Marks in May. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE 8.48am: POLICE are conducting searches at two addresses in Ballina where two people were arrested over the death of Aaron Marks.

The accused are due to face Ballina court today.

Original story: TWO arrests have been made in West Ballina in the Aaron Marks murder case.

Aaron Marks, 38, was fatally hurt after a night out in Ballina in May. Police have arrested two men in relation to the murder. Contributed

Iluka man Aaron Marks, 38, had been spending the night in Ballina before he was found with severe head wounds on River St about 2am on Sunday, May 13.

Police released CCTV footage of a man they believe may have been a witness to the attack on Mr Marks.