Supplied Fwd: REQUESTED HIGH RES: Couple charged with murder while on drinking binge
Twins left to die as parents partied

by Phoebe Loomes
9th Jun 2020 5:48 PM

A couple in Russia have been charged with murder after leaving their twin babies to die while "going on a four-day lockdown drinking binge" and leaving the infants without food.

Their 16-week-old son was left in a coma, and died soon after the couple's grandmother discovered the babies in their home in Vilyuchinsk on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east of the country. Before he died, the baby boy was "gravely emaciated" and died as a result of "starvation" according to reports.

The daughter is fighting for her life in hospital, after being left desperately weak.

The couple, Margarita Yanayeva, 23 and Alexey Yanayeva, 35, told friends the twins were in hospital with coronavirus, according to reports.

Over four days the pair left the twin babies at home while they partied and drank, according to local law enforcement.

"In the course of four days they were not feeding the children, and did not arrange alternative care for them," said a source from the investigation.

 

 

Police say they "subjected them to hunger, did not ensure hygiene, leaving the minors were in a socially dangerous state".

The children were discovered after their grandmother became concerned at not being able to make contact despite a coronavirus lockdown. She contacted the police after finding the children.

The couple face up to 20 years in jail if convicted of murdering their baby boy.

They've also been charged with failing in their parental duties and subjecting the children to danger.

children killed crime editors picks murder

