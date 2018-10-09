Menu
A man fled after hiring a cab from Tweed Heads to Brisbane.
Crime

Tweed man wanted after dodging massive taxi fare

Rick Koenig
by
8th Oct 2018 3:56 PM

A FARE-DODGER who jumped from a taxi without paying a $250 charge is wanted by police.

Police said on August 29, a man hired a taxi from Tweed Heads to Brisbane but fled before paying.

Police have released the following images in an attempt to find the man.

 

Anyone with information or that can identify the man is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively, you can use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information you provide will be treated in confidence.

Tweed Daily News

