NSW and QLD police detectives at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads.
NSW and QLD police detectives at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads. Scott Powick
Crime

Tweed divers search waters in baby death investigation

Rick Koenig
by
20th Nov 2018 1:19 PM

Tweed police divers are currently assisting Queensland Police with a tactical dive at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads.

It is understood the divers are searching the water in relation to the investigation of a child who was found dead on a Surfers Paradise beach in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed they were working with NSW Police "as investigations are ongoing".

The nine-month-old girl was found unresponsive on Surfers Paradise Beach near the intersection of Staghorn Ave and the Esplanade at around 12.30am Monday morning when police and paramedics were called.

Emergency services officers conducted CPR, however, the child was declared dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Marc Hogan said detectives were questioning the parents of the girl, a 48-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, who were located at Broadbeach after the infant was found on 'the edge of the surf' early yesterday morning.

It is understood the couple have spent some time residing in the Tweed and also have family living there.

Police are treating the death as "unnatural" and said it could be considered suspicious.

They are yet to formally identify the child, who may have been in the water before her death.

