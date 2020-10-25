Menu
TV reporter flees amid NRL mayhem

by James Matthey
25th Oct 2020 7:57 PM

 

They say you should never work with animals or children in TV - now you can add overly-excited rugby league lovers to that list.

Channel 9 reporter Alice Monfries was forced to abandon her live cross when a boisterous group of Panthers fans took over and stole the show.

Monfries was reporting from Panthers HQ in Sydney's west, where a couple of thousand Penrith supporters had gathered to watch their side play Melbourne in tonight's Grand Final.

During the 6pm news bulletin, Nine anchor Peter Overton threw to his colleague but it was pretty clear early she wasn't going to get through her spiel.

One thirsty bloke behind Monfries performed a shoey - drinking beer from your shoe - straight off the bat and everyone else was going wild as they drowned her out.


"I don't even know if you can hear me right now, but they are feeling very confident," Monfries said. "In fact, they say the rain is a good omen - 17 years ago they last took the trophy home in a wet Grand Final.

"We are almost at capacity here at Penrith Stadium, close to 2000 people … I'm going to throw back to you before I get mobbed."

Monfries moved to a different position as Panthers fans jumped in front of a camera but that couldn't save the live cross, and she had to bail completely as the hoard of footy fanatics around her caused chaos.


Originally published as TV reporter flees amid NRL mayhem

