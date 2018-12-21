Menu
Login
Fashion & Beauty

TV crew films topless contestants

21st Dec 2018 6:44 AM

 

A Miss France contestant hasn't ruled out pursuing a complaint against a TV broadcaster after she was filmed topless in the changing room during a live broadcast.

Sylvie Tellier, national director of Miss France Organisation, was interviewing contestants in the dressing room for a broadcast on TV channel TF1 while a number of young women could be seen getting changed in the background, The Mirror reported.

Miss Aquitaine, 20-year-old Carla Bonesso, could be seen topless while another was barely covered.

"I was not quite naked, it was an accident," she told local media. "But TF1 did not manage its cameras well, it was not at all professional."

 

Presenter Sylvie Tellier interviews contestants. Picture: CEN/Australscope
Presenter Sylvie Tellier interviews contestants. Picture: CEN/Australscope

 

 

Miss Aquitaine, Carla Bonesso, could be seen topless. Picture: CEN/Australscope
Miss Aquitaine, Carla Bonesso, could be seen topless. Picture: CEN/Australscope

 

Organisers described it as a major gaffe. Picture: CEN/Australscope
Organisers described it as a major gaffe. Picture: CEN/Australscope

 

Ms Bonesso did not make the top five. Picture: CEN/Australscope
Ms Bonesso did not make the top five. Picture: CEN/Australscope

Asked if she would be taking action, she said, "I do not know."

Ms Tellier described it was a major gaffe. "This should not have happened," she said. "This is a big mistake on our part and it has spoiled this show a little."

The TV director responsible, Franck Broqua, said he had wanted a camera behind the scenes "to be closer to the candidates". During the live event, the cameraman moved to a different spot than had been rehearsed, giving him a wider angle.

Mr Broqua said he had "reacted quickly enough" but was sorry for the "regrettable live incident". The footage has been removed from online versions of the show.

Miss Tahiti, 23-year-old Vaimalama Chaves, was ultimately crowned Miss France 2019.

More Stories

editors picks miss france miss universe topless

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners