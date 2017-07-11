20°
News

Turtles seeking warmth fly to Byron for release

11th Jul 2017 11:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO young rehabilitated turtles are set to be released in our regions' waters after being found suffering too far from home.

Janelle, a green turtle weighing 33kgs and Alicia, a small loggerhead weighing 5.4 kgs are currently under the care of Australian Marine Wildlife Research & Rescue Organisation (AMWRRO), in Adelaide.

AMWRRO Founder Aaron Machado said the turtles were found a month apart in October and November 2016.

"Both were in terrible condition, both dehydrated and extremely hypothermic considering the 11-12 degree water," Mr Machado said.

"This is compared to the 23 degree water where they should be. They weren't in the mood to eat, had gut impaction and were very sick animals."

He said the road to recovery was steady, and involved introducing them to warmer water over time.

"Going to 12 degrees to over 20 degrees would see the animal go in to shock. We had to introduce warm subcutaneous fluids to help rehydrate the organs."

He said it is hoped both turtles will be good breeding candidates for their species.

"Janelle is no where near fully grown but it is expected she is getting close to becoming sexually mature. Alicia is only about 10 years old and has many years ahead of her provided she doesn't eat plastic again or get sick."

Australian Sea Bird Rescue's General Manager, Kieth Williams, said they will have the "happy" job of releasing them.

"It would be a real risk of this time of year to release them in southern ocean waters," Mr Williams said.

NSW Parks and Wildlife first need to give confirmation of an import and export permit before the turtles can be flown to our region.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  australian seabird rescue northern rivers environment sea turtles turtle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Important lessons when teaching teens good money habits

Important lessons when teaching teens good money habits

WE'VE asked our own wealth experts about the key financial skills that are crucial for teenagers to learn.

VIDEO: Migaloo makes rare appearance on the coast

Migaloo was spotted off Port Macquarie. Picture: Ella Heensy/Port Jet Cruise Adventures

"It was a special, once in a lifetime experience"

Why was Tanilla left with monsters?

Adrian Casaran-Warrick of Ballina tells The Northern Star about how the death of his daughter Tanilla Deaves-Warrick, 3, has affected his life. She was found dead on the central coast .

Coronial inquest "not in public interes"

Digital boat licences set sail in NSW

Trawlers at the Evans Head Marina. The Northern Star Archives

New digital technology to make services easier for boaters.

Local Partners

Time to air the quilts at Alstonville

OLD and new quilts will be on display at the 10th annual Airing of the Quilts at Crawford House Museum, Alstonville, this weekend.

Time to let your business shine

2016 WINNER: Ballina Shire Advocate's Alf Boston with Gavin Calnan from Solprom Advertising and Marketing.

The Ballina Business Awards are now open

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole double the country comfort

BALANCE: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2.

Music collaborators Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole are hitting the Coast

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

THE Executive Producer of Australia’s new favourite TV program has let us in on some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets.

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 $695,000 to...

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

L101 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town center...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!