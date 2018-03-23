Menu
Turtle killed after being fed puppy

by Ally Foster

IDAHO officials have killed the country's most notorious snapping turtle, who gained infamy for gobbling a live puppy allegedly fed to it by a teacher in front of stunned students.

The turtle was seized by the Idaho Department of Agriculture and "humanely" put down Wednesday, amid an investigation into Preston Junior High School teacher Robert Crosland for animal cruelty.

The department, which enforces provisions of the Invasive Species Act, said the doomed turtle was put down for being a non-native species that required a permit.

Two parents had said that the biology teacher fed the animal a terminally sick pup in front of his class March 7.

Officials had considered putting the turtle up for adoption, the Idaho Statesman reported - before choosing to kill the reptile.

In their release, they said relocation of invasive animals is complicated by stress put on the animal, lack of suitable release sires and the possibility of spreading disease to other wildlife, livestock, pets and people.

