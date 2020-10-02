Trying to find a dinner booking this weekend? Good luck

The Loft in Lismore is a great place for a cocktail.

GOOD luck trying to find a dinner reservation at some of the Northern Rivers' best restaurants this weekend, you may have to wait until mid to late next week to jag a table.

The combination of NSW school holidays, the border bubble with Queensland expanding, and COVID-19 restrictions on table numbers, has combined to increase the scarcity.

Here's how it's looking if you want to go out and get a feed at some of the region's top nosh hot spots in the coming days:

Three Blue Ducks, Byron Bay:

A touch of Byron just off the Pacific Highway this sprawling eatery is booked out for dinner until next Sunday.

Located at The Farm at Ewingsdale it is totally booked out for breakfast, lunch and dinner all next week.

Its farm to plate philosophy is what makes it such a popular option.

La Casita, Brunswick Heads:

One of the region's finest and most eclectic Mexican restaurants is chock full until next Sunday.

It's small, casual, but packs a punch with its simple and yet divine menu (try the fish tacos) and cocktails list which includes banging margaritas.

The service here is also second to none. When you do get in, it's totally worth the wait.

Shelter, Lennox Head:

A favourite hangout of Hollywood celebs and well lauded for the various "hats" it has won for its food.

Set in the idyllic surrounds of Lennox Head, you can look, see, and smell the ocean from this restaurant which a stone's throw away from the surf.

Shelter, Lennox Head, is a contemporary eatery offering tasty local morsels.

It's totally booked out this weekend for every service and you won't get dinner here until next Thursday night if you hurry and make a booking now.

The Loft, Lismore:

It's a long way from the hustle and bustle of the coast, but foodies know this is a destination worth travelling for.

Set in a back alley of Lismore, the tiny restaurant that could, is a great spot for dinner when you can get in.

Every sitting, either early or late, is booked out this weekend and you will next get a table on Wednesday, October 7, if you hurry.