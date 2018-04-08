Menu
Login
News

Man dies in Trump Tower blaze

Firefighters are battling a fire at Trump Tower.
Firefighters are battling a fire at Trump Tower.
by Staff Reporter

A MAN has died after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower, the Manhattan headquarters of US President Donald Trump.

The blaze erupted in a residential apartment at the building, located on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in New York City.

The fire was a three-alarm fire, the FDNY tweeted.

Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, are both in Washington, D.C., according to the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

Smoke rises from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.
Smoke rises from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.

The US President is also at the White House.

President Trump tweeted at 6.43pm local time that the fire had been extinguished.


Mr Trump's son Eric also took to Twitter to thank the emergency services.

More to come

Topics:  editors picks fire tower trump

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

HERE is the full list of who can get them (and some who cannot) and details on how to secure those tickets.

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Dunn stable 'couldn't be happier' with preparation of Snitz

Local Partners