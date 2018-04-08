Man dies in Trump Tower blaze

A MAN has died after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower, the Manhattan headquarters of US President Donald Trump.
Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018
The blaze erupted in a residential apartment at the building, located on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in New York City.
The fire was a three-alarm fire, the FDNY tweeted.
Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, are both in Washington, D.C., according to the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.
The US President is also at the White House.
President Trump tweeted at 6.43pm local time that the fire had been extinguished.
Mr Trump's son Eric also took to Twitter to thank the emergency services.
More to come
Is your claim that it's a "well built building" supposed to be some consolation to the family of the man who died in this fire?https://t.co/XUGAxX4tZx— Dan 'One Fiddy' Hamell (@Dan_Hamell) April 8, 2018
Sad someone died in the fire, even more sad that you failed to acknowledge it!!!— Wendy Lou Who (@WendyLouWho11) April 8, 2018
There was a death. Do you care?— Robin (@HazellRobin) April 8, 2018
Not a word about the man who died? You pandering old asshat.— Paula (@PaulaBonaFide) April 8, 2018
SOMEONE DIED IDIOT— Janet Heinsler (@HEINSLERJAN) April 8, 2018
There was a fatality at Trump Tower you need to be focused on the victim not bashing the DOJ and FBI— Cheryl (@CherylC2017) April 8, 2018
There was a death and your bragging about the building ? 4 Fireman were injured. For once think of someone other than your self— rmc (@Thelast_try) April 8, 2018
There was a death, Donald. And firemen were hurt. You ‘safe’ windows blew out— chris huber (@kris_cross48) April 8, 2018
A man died. You have no soul. No decency. Whoever voted for you should hang their head in shame.— All I Got Was Santa Claus (@Scattered211) April 8, 2018
At least one person died. Does that person not count in your very well built building??????????????????????????????????????????— Sue Cohen (@plainviewsue) April 8, 2018
firefighters— lisa ⭐ (@kellehel) April 7, 2018
firefighters
firefighters
firefighters
firefighters
firefighters
firefighters
firefighters
firefighters
This is the second fire since January. Wow! pic.twitter.com/wxJB1CIaiC— @nyc_oz (@nyc_oz) April 8, 2018
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.