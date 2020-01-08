Trump says he ‘loves Australia’

US President Donald Trump has declared his love for Australia after Scott Morrison thanked him on Twitter for his phone call.

The Australian Prime Minister said he had received a call from Mr Trump, who offered his support to Australia during the bushfire crisis.

Mr Trump "expressed deep concern for those affected and condolences for the firefighters and others who lost their lives," according to the White House.

Mr Morrison tweeted his thanks to Mr Trump.

"Thanks for the call @realDonaldTrump and for your strong messages of sympathy, support and friendship for Australia during our terrible bushfire season. Thanks also to the American people for their many messages of support. Australia and the US are great mates," he wrote.

The US has lent more than 100 firefighters to help battle Australia's bushfires but there has not been any word on financial assistance to help in the rebuilding effort.

In comparison, celebrities including Elton John, Pink, Kylie Minogue and Chris Hemsworth have been digging deep to donate to those effected by the bushfires.

Mr Trump tweeted that "we love Australia!" in response to Mr Morrison's tweet.

Mr Morrison has committed more than $1.4 billion over the next two years to aid with recovery efforts from the bushfires.

The rural fire service of New South Wales said that 1588 homes had been destroyed since the fire season began, 672 were lost since January 1.

The Insurance Council of Australia increased its estimate for damages claims from the fires to more than $700 million on Tuesday, with claims expected to jump further when more fire-hit areas are accessible.