Trump aims to make the 4th of July more militant to match his authoritarian political policies.
Politics

Trump plans Fourth of July tanks, flyovers

by Andy Sullivan and Makini Brice
2nd Jul 2019 1:43 PM

Donald Trump says he plans to display battle tanks on Washington's National Mall as part of a pumped-up Fourth of July celebration also featuring flyovers by fighter jets.

The military hardware is just one new element in a US Independence Day pageant that will depart significantly from the nonpartisan, broadly patriotic programs that draw hundreds of thousands of people to Washington.

While past presidents have traditionally kept a low profile on July 4, Trump plans to deliver a speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

Also on the agenda are an extended fireworks display and flyovers by Air Force One, the custom Boeing 747 used by US presidents, and the US Navy's Blue Angels jet squadron.

"I'm going to say a few words and we're going to have planes going overhead," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.

"And we're going to have tanks stationed outside."

Democrats in Congress have accused Trump of hijacking the event to boost his re-election prospects in 2020. They also question how much the event will cost the cash-strapped National Park Service.

Trump has pushed for a military parade in Washington since he marvelled at the Bastille Day military parade in Paris in 2017.

His administration postponed a parade planned for Veterans Day in November 2018 after costs ballooned to $US90 million ($A129 million), three times the initial estimate.

Trump said modern M1 Abrams tanks and World War Two-era Sherman tanks would both be on display.

District of Columbia officials say the heavy military equipment could damage city streets.

"You've got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks, so we have to put them in certain areas," Trump said.

The anti-war group Code Pink said it had secured permits to fly a "Baby Trump" blimp, depicting the president in diapers, during his speech.

"Babies need enormous amounts of attention and are unable to gauge the consequences of their behaviour - just like Donald Trump," co-founder Medea Benjamin said in a news release.

