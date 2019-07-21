Menu
Crime

Trump lobbies for rapper held in Sweden

by Nandita Bose and Katanga Johnson
21st Jul 2019 7:13 PM

US President Donald Trump says he would vouch for the bail of detained American rapper ASAP Rocky, who was arrested in Sweden in connection with a street fight in June.

Trump, in a statement on Twitter on Saturday, added that he assured Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven that Rocky was not a flight risk, and that conversations between Washington and Stockholm are ongoing.

Rocky, a 30-year-old performer, producer and model, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on July 3 along with his bodyguard and two other members of his entourage in connection with a fight in a Stockholm street in the early hours of June 30.

The performer was in Stockholm for a concert and has had to cancel several shows in his European tour.

A spokesman for Lofven emphasised that the Swedish government "will not attempt to influence" legal case.

"In Sweden everyone is equal before the law," said Toni Eriksson, a Swedish spokesman for Lofven.

"The government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings," said Eriksson, adding that the Lofven made certain to emphasise to Trump the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system.

Swedish prosecutors on Friday extended Rocky's detention by six days amid their ongoing investigation into the street fight and alleged aggravated assault.

Videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown on to the ground by Rocky. A defence lawyer has said it was self-defence.

The detention of Rocky has gained widespread attention, including from Trump, who on Friday said "many members of the African-American community" have sought his help for the rapper, who is black.

Other recording artists have spoken on his behalf, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj and Post Malone.

