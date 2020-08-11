Trump evacuated after White House shooting

US President Donald Trump has been dramatically whisked out of a press conference by a Secret Service agent after a shooting outside the White House.

Mr Trump was a few minutes into his regular afternoon coronavirus briefing when he was abruptly removed from the press briefing room.

Reporters gathered in the room were also briefly ordered out of the area as it was locked down.

Fox News reporter John Roberts said he was outside on the White House lawn when he heard "two pops" that could have been gunfire.

Trump was whisked to safety

He also reported that there had been two shots fired at nearby 17th St and Pennsylvania Avenue.

"There was a shooting outside the White House and it seems to be very much under control," Mr Trump said when he returned to the briefing room.

"There was an actual shooting and somebody's been taken to the hospital.

"It seems the person was shot by the Secret Service."

The suspect is now on the way to the hospital."

President Trump was just rushed from the briefing room by Secret Service.



There was an armed gunman near the White House.



They were shot by police.



Thank you to our law enforcement for keeping the President safe! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 10, 2020

Mr Trump said the Secret Service would deliver a briefing shortly.

"It might not have had anything to do with me," he said.

The White House and surrounds have been heavily fortified in recent weeks after civil unrest and riots that have continued across the country in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

Two meter high fences and concrete barriers now surround the previously public space of Lafayette Park, adjacent to the White House, where the president lives with his family.

"As you know the fencing they have put up is very powerful," Mr Trump said.

"But it was outside the White House."

REPORTER: “Are you rattled by this at all?”



TRUMP: “Do I seem rattled?” pic.twitter.com/oFDcinLKrU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 10, 2020

He thanked the Secret Service and described them as "the best of the best" and said he felt "very safe" inside the White House.

"They just wanted me to step aside for a little while," he said.

Mr Trump appeared calm after the incident, returning to the briefing room to continue his press conference.

"Do I seem rattled?" he said when he was asked if he had been frightened.

"It's unfortunate… but the world has always been a dangerous place."

