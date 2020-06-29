Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Trump deletes ‘white power’ tweet

by Matt Young and wires
29th Jun 2020 8:25 AM

 

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

President Donald Trump overnight tweeted - and then deleted - a video showing one of his supporters chanting "white power," a racist slogan associated with white supremacists.

The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and showed duelling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump tweeted.

"The radical left do nothing Democrats will fall in the fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!".

Moments into the video clip he shared, a man driving a golf cart displaying pro-Trump signs and flags shouts 'white power."

The video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting "Nazi," "racist," and profanities at the Trump backers.

Donald Trump's approving tweet before it was deleted.
Donald Trump's approving tweet before it was deleted.

The condemnation of Trump came swift and fast. The tweet appeared on Trump's feed for approximately three hours before it disappeared in a rare move for the President.

"There's no question" that Trump should not have retweeted the video and "he should just take it down," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S. C., told CNN's "State of the Union."

Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

The president's decision to highlight a video featuring a racist slogan comes amid a national reckoning over race following the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Protests against police brutality and bias in law enforcement have occurred across the country following Floyd's death and there has also been a push to remove Confederate monuments, an effort Trump has opposed.

 

 

Trump's tenure in office has appeared to have emboldened white supremacist and nationalist groups, some of whom have embraced his presidency. In 2017, Trump responded to clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and counter-protesters by saying there were "very fine people on both sides."

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Trump's decision to share the video.

 

Originally published as Trump deletes 'white power' tweet

More Stories

black lives matter blm donald trump politics protests usa white power

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No test, no entry in NSW as Victoria’s cases surge

        premium_icon No test, no entry in NSW as Victoria’s cases surge

        News Returning travellers will face an extended quarantine if they won’t take a COVID-19 test in NSW, after it was revealed a shocking number in Victoria were refusing...

        EXPOSED: Drug dealers on the Northern Rivers named

        premium_icon EXPOSED: Drug dealers on the Northern Rivers named

        News THIS list exposes the shocking cases of street-level drug supply on the Northern...

        Cinemas ready to reopen their doors

        premium_icon Cinemas ready to reopen their doors

        News BIG SCREENS across the Northern Rivers will be welcoming audiences from next...

        Shark attack death shows ‘urgent’ need for drones

        premium_icon Shark attack death shows ‘urgent’ need for drones

        Environment A North Coast councillor believes the ‘time for talk’ is over