Trump crashes wedding with weird speech

Former US president Donald Trump delivered a strange speech at a wedding on Saturday night, talking at length about politics and last year's election while barely mentioning the couple who were getting married.

TMZ has obtained footage from the wedding of John Arrigo and Megan Noderer, which happened at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The video shows Mr Trump, clad in a tuxedo and standing in front of the band, speaking to the wedding guests for about two-and-half minutes.

He first complains about President Joe Biden's handling of Iran, China and immigration, then follows up with an allusion to his false claims about widespread fraud tainting the election, before briefly praising the couple and wishing them well.

"You know, I just got - I turned off the news, I get all these flash reports, and they're telling me about the border, they're telling me about China, they're telling me about Iran. How are we doing with Iran? How do you like that?" Mr Trump says.

"Oh, they were ready to make a deal. They would have done anything, they would have done anything. And this guy goes and drops the sanctions, and then he says, 'We want to negotiate now.' 'We're not dealing with the United States.' Oh, they don't want to deal with us."

In 2018, then-president Trump withdrew the US from an international agreement it had previously negotiated with Iran and several other nations, which was aimed at curtailing Iran's efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

Mr Trump also imposed heavy economic sanctions on Iran.

Mr Biden is seeking to re-engage with the country, but has yet to make any progress. The Iranian government says it will not come to the table unless all of the sanctions imposed by Mr Trump are lifted.

"And China, the same thing. They never treated us that way, right? You saw what happened a few days ago, it was terrible," the former president continued.

"And the border's not good. The border's the worst anyone's ever seen. And what you see now, multiply it by ten Jim. You would know how to add."

He pointed at someone in the crowd.

"He's the only one I know that might handle the border tougher than me," Mr Trump joked.

"We have to. And the tough is in the most humanitarian way. Because that's what it is."

The Biden administration is currently struggling to deal with a surge in the number of unaccompanied minors showing up at the border, which has led to overcrowding in US Border Patrol facilities.

Images from inside one of those facilities recently emerged, showing children crowded together in unpleasant conditions.

"What's happening to the kids, they're living in squalor, they are living like nobody has ever seen anybody - there's never been anything like what's - and you're going to have hundreds, and you have it now, they have the aeroplane photos with shops, and they call them shops, and these things are showing thousands and thousands of people coming up from South America," said Mr Trump.

"And it's going to be, it's just - look, it's a disaster. It's a humanitarian disaster from their state of point, and it's going to destroy the country, and frankly the country can't afford it. Because you're talking about massive, just incredibly massive amounts. Our school systems, our hospital systems, everything.

"So it's a rough thing. And I just say, do you miss me yet?"

There were cheers and applause from the crowd in response.

Mr Trump made no mention of his own administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the border, which was intended to deter migrants from coming.

He rescinded the policy under political pressure in 2018. Many of the children in question have yet to be reunited with their families.

Continuing his speech, Mr Trump moved on to last year's election.

"And we were saying, we did get 75 million votes. Nobody's ever gotten that," he said.

Mr Trump's tally of 74 million votes in last year's election was the second highest in US history. His opponent, Mr Biden, got 81 million.

"They said, 'Get 66 million votes, sir, and the election's over. Well I got 75 million and they said - well you saw what happened. Ten thirty in the evening, all of a sudden they said, 'That's a strange thing. Why are they closing up certain places.' Right? Yeah a lot of things happening right now.

"I just want to say, it's an honour to be here. It's an honour to have you at Mar-a-Lago. You are a great and beautiful couple."

He wrapped up by telling the couple to "have fun".

