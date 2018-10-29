Menu
Login
Police say there was
Police say there was "no doubt" this truckie saved the life of the young girl.
News

Truckie saves life of young, sleeping girl

Kate Dodd
by
29th Oct 2018 12:28 PM | Updated: 2:49 PM

POLICE discovered a four-year-old girl asleep in the bunk of a truck after another driver called to raise concerns about erratic driving behaviour.

A concerned truck driver called police and gave updated locations until the heavy vehicle that was being driven erratically was sighted on the Hume Highway at Ettamogah.

According to police, that erratic behaviour included veering left off the road, narrowly missing the wire rope barriers, veering sharply to the right, crossing two lanes and entering the centre median strip.

When police pulled the vehicle over, they spoke to the 28-year-old man from Victoria who they suspected was "under the influence of alcohol or drugs".

A breath test eliminated alcohol, so he was arrested for a blood and urine sample. Police say that as they were about to search the vehicle for drugs, the driver informed them that his daughter was asleep in the sleeper compartment.

A search of the vehicle showed the girl was unrestrained and asleep on the bed, according to police.

Police say a "crack" pipe was located with 0.4 grams of ice in a plastic, resealable bag.

The man was taken to the Albury Base Hospital for a blood and urine sample with his daughter.

The mother of the child was contacted to attend, and the man was issued a field court appearance notice for dangerous driving and possess prohibited drug for mention at Albury Court on December 5.

A report was also submitted to DCOS in relation to the child at risk.

Police are awaiting the results of samples regarding the drugs under influence offence.

dui editors picks ettamogah nsw police truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News PROPERTY owners call to get rid of charity bins.

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Local Partners