One driver was taken to hospital and paramedics treated another. Picture: Dean Martin
Truckie desperately tried to avoid crash after brakes failed

12th Sep 2019 9:48 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

WITNESSES to a crash after a truck lost its brakes have said the driver desperately tried to avoid an accident. 

According to the Advertiser, the white B-double lost its brakes as it travelled on the downward track of the South Eastern Freeway and crashed into six cars which were waiting to turn right into Portush Road last night. 

A cyclist was also waiting at the intersection and walked away. 

"It is extremely lucky no one was seriously injured given the history of this intersection," a police spokesman said at the scene.

"He (the cyclist) should buy a lottery ticket. That's just insane."

The intersection was a site of a major fatal crash in 2014. 

The driver, a 57-year-old from Queensland, was cleared of  being drunk or high on drugs. 

Police defected the truck from BJ Harris Express, for further investigation.

